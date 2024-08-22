The Monterey Data Conference is an annual invitation-only meeting in Monterey which brings together researchers from DOE national laboratories, facilities, universities, and industry to showcase and discuss the latest advances and open challenges in scientific data analysis and computing.

The theme for 2024 is Foundations. Scientists are exploring how to leverage recent computational advancements, such as AI foundation models, emerging hardware, and integrated infrastructure for data-driven discovery. The foundations of these domains must be developed together to create the next generation of tools for computational science, and to build the infrastructure for managing scientific data, vital for modern data-driven methodologies. To close the gaps between AI, hardware, and infrastructure, MDC encourages discussions on the challenges and opportunities which span research disciplines and agencies.

Topics include: